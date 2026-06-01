The laborious road ahead for D K Shivakumar on jobs, growth and welfare

Despite the pressure on the state’s finances because of the Congress delivering on its election promises of five welfare schemes, Siddaramaiah has left Karnataka’s economy in a healthy condition. Its gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2026-27 (at current prices) is projected to be ₹33.05 trillion, amounting to a growth of 7 per cent over FY26. Expenditure (excluding debt repayment) in FY27 is estimated to be ₹4.12 trillion, an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Receipts (excluding borrowings) for FY27 are estimated to be ₹3.15 trillion, an increase of 14 per cent over the revised estimate for FY26. Revenue deficit in FY27 is estimated to be 0.7 per cent of GSDP down from 0.8 per cent in FY26 according to revised estimates. Fiscal deficit for FY27 is targeted at 2.9 per cent of GSDP (₹97,448 crore). In FY26, as per the revised estimates, the fiscal deficit is expected to be 3 per cent of GSDP, marginally higher than budgeted. At the end of FY27, Karnataka’s outstanding liabilities are estimated to be 25 per cent of GSDP, about the same as the revised estimate for FY26, and within a reasonable limit.