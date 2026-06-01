Focus on borders: The changing narrative on demographic challenges

HLCDC will also assess whether states need a law to tackle the issue of ‘illegal’ immigrants, Shah said. He is currently on a tour of border districts in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The Union home minister has proposed to expand the Border Security Force’s (BSF’s) operational mandate. BSF guards India’s borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan. Shah has also spoken of the ‘Smart Border Security’ project along these borders for which the Centre has allocated a substantial budget. He lauded the BJP government in West Bengal for allocating all the necessary land for fencing purposes. If illegal migrants leave the country of their own accord, the state will not file legal cases against them and help with their travel to the neighbouring country, Shah said. He added that 121 hectares of land in the Siliguri corridor, also called the “chicken's neck”, has been transferred to the Centre. Shah has asked officers to strictly enforce a “zero tolerance” policy against ‘illegal’ constructions within 15 km of the country’s borders and demolish all such structures.