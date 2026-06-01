Focus on borders: The changing narrative on demographic challenges

The BJP now rules three of the five Indian states that share borders with Bangladesh, namely, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam. NDA ally Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, rules Meghalaya.
In western India, barring Punjab — where Assembly polls are due in February-March 2027 — the BJP rules Gujarat and Rajasthan, while Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir are Union territories.
High-level panel to monitor demographic changes
The MHA’s High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) — announced within weeks of the NDA’s poll wins in Assam and West Bengal — will be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar. It will submit its report within a year. Headquartered in New Delhi, the committee will also include the Census Commissioner, along with retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, ex-IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and Dr Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as members. The MHA said “extensive challenges” have arisen from demographic changes due to illegal immigration. These changes are not limited just to border areas, as their impact has extended, “affecting urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions, and other socially and economically sensitive areas,” the government notification stated. It added that HLCDC will recommend a permanent operational system for the “legal, fair and time-bound identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants already residing in the country”. It will also recommend an institutional mechanism to strengthen border management, population stabilisation, and identification systems for sustained monitoring of such trends, besides proposing a comprehensive policy framework to enhance coordination between the Centre and state governments.