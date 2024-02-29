Home / Politics / They act as BJP's cell: Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on CBI summons

Yadav was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the PDA conference in which office-bearers of backward, minority and Dalit cells of the party were present

"Summons before elections... they (CBI) act as 'prakoshth' (cell) of the BJP," Yadav said while here at the party office.
Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Attacking the BJP, Yadav mentioned Chandigarh mayoral poll and alleged that the BJP's "theft" and "dacoity" of votes came to the fore as election was held through ballot and CCTV was there.

"Jo kagaz aaya tha, humne uska jawab de diya hai" (I have given a reply to the paper that I got), he said.

He said in the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove the BJP government at the Centre.

On investments in the state, the former chief minister said the dreams of investment shown by the government were not fulfilled.

"Despite investment summits, nothing has come to the ground," he said.

"In the BJP regime, inflation is at its peak, law and order has gone down and women are most unsafe in the present regime in the state," he said, adding that the need of the hour is to make the people aware of what is going on.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

