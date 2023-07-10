Home / Politics / Fight is against unemployment, price rise, crime in Haryana: Hooda

My aim is not to become chief minister, but is to end unemployment, inflation, crime, drug addiction from Haryana,' Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition asserted

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Hooda said that under the previous Congress government, the state was progressing at a fast pace

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that their fight is against unemployment, price rise, crime, drug addiction in Haryana.

Addressing a 'Vipak Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme at Bhiwani, the former chief minister expressed his anguish over the "decline of Haryana from the number one state in the country in 2014 in per capita income, investment, job creation, law and order, and sports to topping now in unemployment, inflation and crime.."

"My aim is not to become chief minister, but is to end unemployment, inflation, crime, drug addiction from Haryana," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition asserted.

He said today every section is "troubled and unhappy" with this government.

He said the BJP-led government had promised to double the income of the farmers but doubled the input costs instead.

"During our government, there was no tax on fertilizers, no tax on pesticides, no tax on tractor parts. Today, there is no compensation for crop failure. Yesterday Rahul Gandhi visited a village in Sonipat and heard the problems of the farmers who were working fields," he was quoted as saying in a party statement.

Hooda said that under the previous Congress government, the state was progressing at a fast pace.

"Two universities were established in Bhiwani parliamentary constituency. Out of 35 colleges in the state, five were built in Bhiwani area. I ask this government, what have they done in the entire parliamentary constituency in the last nine years," Hooda asked.

"When Congress comes to power in Haryana in 2024 elections, we will give Rs 6,000 as old age pension to the elderly per month. Old pension scheme will be restored for government employees, plots of 100 square yards each will be given to poor families and a two-room house will be built on it. Cooking gas will be given to women for Rs 500 per cylinder," Hooda said.

Addressing the gathering, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan alleged, "today corruption is at its peak in the state".

"People will have to consider if the BJP has delivered on its promises to give Rs 15 lakh in every person's account, double the income of farmers, two crore jobs every year, and their promise of Achche Din. Have they kept these promises?" he questioned.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda while speaking on the occasion claimed that the people of Haryana have made up their mind to bid farewell to the BJP-JJP government in next year's polls.

Deepender said that this government has allegedly derailed the state from the track of development.

"Haryana, which was a symbol of development, has been made a symbol of unemployment. We now have an army of unemployed in the state. If the youth don't get employment, they will get trapped in the clutches of drugs and crime in desperation and despair," he pointed out.

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

