Three seats of power looting country, alleges SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Press Trust of India Lucknow
"When the 'mutt gaddi' is in trouble, the 'seth gaddi' and 'raj gaddi' provide financial assistance, and when the 'seth gaddi' faces any problem, it gets bailed out by the other two," Maurya said

Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday said there are only three seats of power and all of them are looting the country.

In a video clip in Hindi released by him on Twitter, Maurya identified the three "gaddis" (seats) as the "raj gaddi" of the prime minister and chief minister, "mutt gaddi" of the shankaracharyas and seers, and "seth gaddi" of businesses like the Adani and Ambani groups.

Pointing at the crowd, he said, "But you are not there on any of the three seats."

The SP leader had last week accused the BJP of inciting communal feelings on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue.

A month before the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya had resigned from the post of labour and employment minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Topics :Swami Prasad MauryaSamajwadi Partyindian politicsAdani GroupMukesh Ambani Group

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

