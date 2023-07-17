Home / Politics / Three-week monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature begins today

Three-week monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature begins today

It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo

ANI
The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that | Photo: ANI twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs.

The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that.

One bill which has already been passed by he Legislative Council will be tabled in the Assembly. Moreover, one bill that is pending with the joint committee of both houses is also expected to be tabled.

Apart from these 24 bills, 6 ordinances already in effect will also be tabled in the monsoon session to get the legislature's approval.

In addition to these, six ordinances that are already in effect will be tabled in the monsoon session to get approval from the legislature.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

On the eve of the State Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference and said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition. "Maharashtra legislature Monsoon session starts from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our strength has increased we will make sure that we do not misuse it and address all the issues related to the welfare of the people that will be raised by the opposition," he said.

In the joint conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that opposition should raise the questions against the state government for the welfare of people but also praise when government does something right.

"As always Opposition boycott Tea program of monsoon session. We will discuss all the issues during the session. More than 210 MLAs are with us (current government). Opposition must question us if we are doing wrong, questions must be raised for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of the opposition to praise the government when the government does something right," CM Shinde said.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Sharad Pawar's NCP seeks sitting arrangement in Oppn benches in assembly

Delhi govt appointed AAP workers as fellows with fat hefty salaries: Report

NDA in New Delhi vs opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday

BJP seeks CBI probe into projects executed by BRS govt in Telangana

JP Nadda holds meeting with BJP office bearers in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Topics :Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeMaharashtraajit pawarSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story