TMC creates atmosphere of fear before elections, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of fostering an atmosphere of fear and tension in the lead-up to the Medinipur by-elections. Ghosh further slammed the TMC government by saying they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader said that TMC government conducts by-elections here and then decide who has to ger the vote. So they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

"TMC conducts by-elections here. They decide who has to get the vote. They create an atmosphere of fear and create tension right before the elections."

The BJP leader further claimed that TMC have begun vandalising BJP offices. They try to intimidate opposition voices and influence the election results.

"They have started vandalising the BJP office and now they will try to win the elections by creating an atmosphere of fear," Ghosh added.

The bypolls for six Assembly seats in West Bengal are set for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.

The constituencies include Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC won five of these seats, while the BJP secured only one. The Sitai seat recently became vacant after TMC MLA Jagadish Chandra Basunia was elected as a Member of Parliament from Coochbehar, where he defeated former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik.