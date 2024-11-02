Venugopal fires back at PM Modi's 'fake promises' jibe, defends Congress

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal issued a rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticisms of Congress-led governments, defending Congress's record on welfare initiatives and instead questioning the Modi government's unfulfilled promises.

Venugopal referred to PM Modi as "the uncrowned champion of puffery, misdirection, and unfulfilled promises," adding that it was ironic for Modi to question Congress's commitment to welfare. Venugopal's response came after Modi accused Congress of making "unreal promises" during their campaigns and failing to deliver on them.

Venugopal, highlighting various welfare measures initiated by Congress, especially in Karnataka, argued that unlike BJP's "election gimmicks," the Congress model focuses on consistent welfare delivery. He also pointed out specific schemes implemented by Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana, which he claimed have benefited millions of women, farmers, and the underprivileged.

"Our government in Karnataka, on the other hand, is routinely delivering Rs. 2,000 to 1.2 crore women. We are ensuring food security through the Anna Bhagya Scheme which the Centre opposed," Venugopal stated. He emphasized that the Congress government in Telangana has helped alleviate the debt burden of many farmers, and credited Karnataka's Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, as a significant step toward women's empowerment. "Three crore women of Karnataka have experienced newfound freedom due to the free bus travel guaranteed by the Shakti scheme," he said via a post on X.

Venugopal contrasted Congress's record with Modi's own promises, questioning the delivery of key projects and goals laid out by the BJP-led central government. The Senior Congress leader said, "Where are the Ache Din, Mr Modi? Where is the Amrit Kaal? What happened to delivering housing for all by 2022, 100 smart cities, or the many lies you told the people about the benefits of demonetisation?"

He further criticized the BJP, saying that while Congress's welfare model has stood the test of time since independence, BJP leaders "have no right to create doubt over our governance." Venugopal called the BJP's approach "insincere, vengeful, and non-performing," adding that Congress remains committed to effective governance and welfare-focused policies.

Venugopal's response was a direct reply to Modi's recent thread of tweets, in which the Prime Minister accused Congress of making empty promises during election campaigns.

In his tweet, Modi claimed, "The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver."

Modi had cited issues in Congress-ruled states, mentioning that the "developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse" in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. He alleged that Congress's unfulfilled promises were misleading the poor, youth, farmers, and women, and that existing welfare schemes were being neglected. Modi urged the public to be vigilant against what he termed the "Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises" and cited Haryana's recent election results as evidence of people rejecting Congress.