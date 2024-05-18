Home / Politics / TMC leader Sanjay Das murder: Police makes arrest in case from Port Blair

TMC leader Sanjay Das murder: Police makes arrest in case from Port Blair

Sanjeev Das, also known as Potla, was killed allegedly in a clash between two factions of the TMC on April 27

Criminal in handcuffs
Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik
Press Trust of India Port Blair
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man was arrested from Port Blair in connection with the murder of a TMC leader in Baguiati on the northern fringes of Kolkata, police said on Saturday.

Sanjeev Das, also known as Potla, was killed allegedly in a clash between two factions of the TMC on April 27, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A businessman, identified as Kapil Deb, was arrested from a lodge in Aberdeen Bazaar in Port Blair in a joint operation by the South Andaman Police and the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 16, they added.

South Andaman's SP Niharika Bhatt told PTI, "The West Bengal Police shared information about the accused and we immediately began a search. Meanwhile, a team of officers from West Bengal also arrived here and in a joint operation we managed to arrest Kapil Deb from a hotel in Aberdeen Bazaar."

"Investigations revealed that Kapil after committing the crime along with others fled to Port Blair on a plane. He was taken to West Bengal on a transit remand. He is the owner of hotels in New Town and its adjoining areas," she added.

Including Kapil, 18 people have so far been arrested in connection with the case. All the arrests were made based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's daughter, Payel Das, police said.

A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati police station area on the night of April 27, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which Das was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to police.

Das was an accused in 11 cases, including those related to the Arms Act, they said.

His family alleged that TMC workers owing allegiance to the local councilor were behind the murder.

Also Read

Chabahar: Once exempt from US sanctions, why the port is again under threat

Chabahar: From more port pacts to managing risk, India's next move revealed

India-Iran Chabahar deal: How Jaishankar responded to US sanctions warning

Central agencies asking TMC leaders to join BJP or face action: CM Mamata

TMC eyes pivotal role in 2024, BJP hopes to make comeback after dismal 2023

Swati Maliwal case: AAP MP alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence

Swati Maliwal controversy: AAP, BJP spar; Congress distances itself

Bibhav Kumar attacked me with full force, says AAP MP Maliwal in FIR

TMC files complaint with EC against Gangopadhyay for comments on Mamata

PM Modi must explain why his govt scrapped Backward Region Grant Fund: Cong

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeAll India Trinamool CongressTMCWest BengalKolkata

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story