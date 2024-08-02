TMC requests govt to withdraw GST on health, medical insurance premiums

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MPs from INDIA bloc parties TMC and DMK walked out of the House, alleging that there was no clarification from the government over the issue

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a review meeting regarding hawkers and encroachment, at Nabanna, in Howrah district, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Friday urged the government to withdraw the 18 per cent GST on life and medical insurance premiums.

His demand comes amid several opposition leaders supporting senior BJP leader and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari request to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the premiums.

Soon after the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Bandyopadhyay raised the issue, saying taxing insurance premium is "anti-people".

The government must withdraw it, the Kolkata Uttar MP said and the demand was backed members of the opposition INDIA bloc parties in the Lower House of Parliament.

"The 18 per cent GST charged over life insurance premiums and medical insurance should be withdrawn. This GST is anti-people, it is adversely affecting the people of India," Bandyopadhyay said.

"This proposal should be rolled back," he said.

MPs from INDIA bloc parties TMC and DMK walked out of the House, alleging that there was no clarification from the government over the issue.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also posted on X demanding that this GST on life and health insurance premiums should be withdrawn, and also warned of agitation if the government does not pay heed.

"Our demand to Government of India is to roll back GST from life insurance and medical insurance premium on grounds of people's health imperatives. This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people's ability to take care of their basic vital needs," Banerjee said.


First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

