Home / Politics / TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The ruling Trinamool Congress will table a motion in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the issues of financial dues that the Union government owes to the state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The opposition BJP said that the party will oppose the motion.

"The Centre has started an economic blockade against the state. The Union government has stopped funds under several central schemes, including MGNREGA. We will discuss the issue on the floor of the House," he said.

The senior minister alleged that the Centre had stopped funds for West Bengal due to vendetta politics.

Reacting to the proposal, BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said the party will oppose the motion.

"We will oppose such a motion. The TMC has been trying to mislead the people by spreading canards. Before bringing a motion against the Centre and Manipur, they should discuss panchayat violence in the state," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur amid opposition by the BJP.

The TMC has announced that the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti against the BJP-led Union government for blocking funds of West Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had staged a two-day sit-in demonstration in March against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state for MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

Also Read

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal assembly passes motion condemning violence in Manipur

Mamata greets Rahul in morning and attacks him in evening: Sambit Patra

Changing alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins: PM Modi

Rule 267 vs 176 explained: Centre, Opposition clash over Manipur crisis

PM must make statement on Manipur, INDIA parties want debate in RS: Cong

No one from my family is contesting WFI polls: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Why get elected to parl if you want to raise issues on streets: Thakur

Topics :TMCWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story