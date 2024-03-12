Home / Politics / TN govt will not implement CAA, says CM Stalin a day after Centre announces

TN govt will not implement CAA, says CM Stalin a day after Centre announces

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state.

Photo: X@mkstalin
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state.

Hitting out at the BJP regime at the Centre for notifying the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 'in a haste' when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Stalin said the CAA and its rules went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people. The stand of the government is that this law is completely unwarranted; it is one that must be repealed."
 


Hence, "the Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA in Tamil Nadu," he asserted in an official release.

Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, reiterated that the CAA went against pluralism, secularism, minority communities and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

 

Also Read

Citizenship Amendment Act 2019: A timeline of events, controversies

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 explained: What you need to know

LIVE news: IUML files plea in Supreme Court against CAA implementation

SC to start hearing on validity of Citizenship Act's Section 6A on Oct 17

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine Citizenship Act's validity on Dec 5

CAA implemented to create another 'partition', says PDP prez Mehbooba Mufti

No clarity in rules, have doubts over legal validity of CAA rules: Mamata

Time for change across country: Cong after Haryana CM, cabinet resign

Why haven't you moved HP HC against disqualification: SC asks rebel MLAs

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid coalition tensions with JJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Citizenship BillM K StalinTamil Nadu government

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story