Tribals to intensify agitation against B'deshi infiltrators: Champai Soren

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Monday demanded a thorough probe into illegal land transactions in the Santhal Parganas region, and asserted that tribals will intensify agitation against Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state. The remarks of Soren, who switched over to the BJP from the JMM last month, came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for allegedly patronising infiltration, and said infiltrators were grabbing land and changing the demography of the region, besides committing atrocities on women. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Infiltration poses a grave threat to the tribal society's existence. The Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, meant to protect tribal land rights, is being violated. I demand a probe into all illegal land transactions in the region. The tribals are uniting and will oust the Bangladeshi infiltrators, Soren claimed.

Earlier in the day, he participated in a tribal rally here and paid homage to their icons like Baba Tilka Manjhi and Veer Sido-Kanhu, highlighting the historical resistance of the tribal community against colonial forces, and stressed that the current struggle is a continuation of the legacy.

Echoing Soren's views, former MLA Lobin Hembrom emphasised the need for a robust social movement to safeguard tribal land and culture.

He warned that the arbitrary sale of land and erosion of cultural heritage could lead to the extinction of tribal communities.

Sita Soren, former MLA of Jama, also criticised the Hemant Soren-led state government, accusing it of fostering a vote bank by allegedly shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators.

She highlighted the lack of employment opportunities for locals despite the presence of big companies in the region, suggesting that only middlemen have benefitted under the current administration.