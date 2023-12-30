Home / Politics / Tripura BJP announces 18-member state committee ahead of 2024 LS polls

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Agartala

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
The Tripura unit of the BJP on Saturday announced the formation of an 18-member state committee, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The party also named the chiefs of its different units in the state, including the Yuva Morcha (youth wing) and Mohila Morcha (women's wing).

Subal Bhowmik, who returned to the party fold, was declared as one of the panel's six vice-presidents.

The committee also has three general secretaries and six state secretaries, according to a release issued by the BJP's Tripura unit.

Mimi Majumder, who was denied a ticket in the 2023 assembly elections, has been made the Mohila Morcha president. She replaced Jharna Debbarma, who was made the chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, recently.

Sushanta Deb, a young MLA from Sepahijala district, will head the party's Yuva Morcha, with outgoing president Nabadul Banik given the post of chairman of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC).

The party's tribal wing, Janajati Morcha, got a new chief in former MLA Parimal Debbarma, replacing Bikash Debbarma, who has been given a ministerial berth, the release said.

Former state Congress veteran, Billal Miah, who joined the BJP, was made the president of the Minority Morcha.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on X, congratulated the new committee members.

I hope the new committee will work hard under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J P Nadda and state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, to strengthen the organisation, he said.

Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb also conveyed his best wishes to the panel members.

Topics :TripuraBJPPolitics

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

