Delhi CM Kejriwal returns from Vipassana camp ahead of ED summons

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accompanied the Delhi CM while leaving the Vipassana meditation centre in Hoshiarpur

Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned after 10 days of Vipassana meditation at Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Saturday.

"Returned today after 10 days of Vipassana meditation. This sadhana gives immense peace. From today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy," CM Kejriwal said in a post on X.

CM Kejriwal was on Vipassana meditation from December 19.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accompanied the Delhi CM while leaving the Vipassana meditation centre in Hoshiarpur.

As per official sources, Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the excise policy case.

Earlier on December 22, ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped.

The Delhi CM was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."

He further alleged that the said summons appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations.

CM Kejriwal was also summoned by the CBI in April this year in connection with the case.

Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

In February 2023, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition.

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

