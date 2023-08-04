Home / Politics / Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction

Truth alone triumphs: Mallikarjun hails SC stay on Rahul's conviction

"It is high time they respect(sic) the mandate given by the people and start governing the country, on which they have miserably failed in the last 10 years," the Congress chief also said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case, saying the decision had exposed the BJP's "conspiratorial hounding" of the party scion.

He also called upon the BJP to respect the mandate given by the people and start governing the country which they have "miserably failed."

"Truth Alone Triumphs. We welcome the verdict by the Hon'ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri Rahul Gandhi.

"Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld. BJP's conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed. Time for them to stop their malicious targeting of Opposition leaders," Kharge said on Twitter.

"It is high time they respect(sic) the mandate given by the people and start governing the country, on which they have miserably failed in the last 10 years," the Congress chief also said.

In a big relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

