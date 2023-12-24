Home / Politics / Uddhav to sound poll bugle with convention, rally in Nashik on Jan 23

Uddhav to sound poll bugle with convention, rally in Nashik on Jan 23

Uddhav Thackeray will hold a "mahashibir" and a public rally here on January 23, 2024, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is now part of the MVA which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.
Press Trust of India Nashik

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will hold a "mahashibir" and a public rally here on January 23, 2024, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray will participate in both the events, Raut told reporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The former CM is expected to sound the poll bugle for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with the convention and rally.

"Uddhav Thackeray will hold a mahashibir and address a public meeting in Nashik on January 23," Raut said.

All the party leaders will arrive in Nashik on Monday to work out details for hosting the two events, the Rajya Sabha member said.

The (then undivided) Shiv Sena contested the Nashik Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP and won the seat in 2014 and 2019. Later, two-time MP Hemant Godse switched over to the Shiv Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In June 2022, Shinde and 40 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde then joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state.

In 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena was part of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is now part of the MVA which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Raut on Friday said his party will contest 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The Rajya Sabha member had said he, along with Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, held talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal before the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA in the national capital some days back.

Also Read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

If Priyanka contests from Varanasi for Lok Sabha, she will win: Sanjay Raut

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) to host 3rd meet of Oppn bloc 'INDIA' on Aug 31-Sep 1: Raut

People to decide whether I'm patriot or traitor: Simha on security breach

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Whoever elected as WFI chief, job of athletes' to practice: BJP MP Bidhuri

BJP expects 'overwhelming' win in 2024, eyes big boost in vote share

Dhankhar writes to Kharge again, invites him to residence on Christmas Day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBal ThackeraySanjay RautLok SabhaElections in IndiaBJPNDA

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story