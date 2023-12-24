Home / Politics / Whoever elected as WFI chief, job of athletes' to practice: BJP MP Bidhuri

Whoever elected as WFI chief, job of athletes' to practice: BJP MP Bidhuri

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the wrestler should have not returned the award as it was his right | File image | (PTI)
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Amid the heated debate on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections with wrestler Sakshi Malik announcing retirement and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri, Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Ramesh Bidhuri has said that the athletes should have the mentality of athletes, they should not become the tools of someone.

"They have made the country proud, they're talented athletes. Athletes should have the mentality of athletes; they should not become the tools of someone. Last time, politicians of Haryana brought them (athletes) in front for their political benefits and to spoil the careers of these athletes. Whoever has been elected as WFI chief, their (athletes) job is to practise," Ramesh Bidhuri told ANI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the wrestler should have not returned the award as it was his right.

"Their (wrestlers') awards are their right. They shouldn't return it they should keep it and keep playing their sport," Vij said.

A day after a close aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been charged with sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Delhi Police, was elected as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Bajrang Punia said Friday that he was returning the Padma Shri.

Bajrang, who has won multiple medals for India at the World and Asian Championships apart from the Asian Games, was stopped by Delhi Police Friday evening at Kartavya Path when he tried to walk towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, who was the face of wrestlers' protest against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, announced that she is quitting wrestling after his aide Sanjay Singh was elected president of the federation.

The newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh on Saturday stated that taking retirement is a personal call of an athlete and said he would refrain to speak on this matter.

"Those who are athletes have already started preparing and those who want to engage in politics can do that. It is their personal matter, I will not speak about this...I have been in the federation for 12 years. Just because I am close to MP (Brij Bhushan Singh) does not mean I am a dummy candidate. Is it a crime if I am close to him?" Sanjay told the reporters.

Also Read

Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

Brij Bhushan molested wrestlers; liable to be prosecuted, says Delhi Police

Asian Games 2023: Never demanded exemption from trials - Sakshi Malik

Difficult to focus on wrestling when sports' future is at stake: Bajrang

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

BJP expects 'overwhelming' win in 2024, eyes big boost in vote share

Dhankhar writes to Kharge again, invites him to residence on Christmas Day

Priyanka replaced as Cong in-charge of UP, Sachin Pilot gets Chhattisgarh

Congress' new National Alliance Committee holds its first meeting

INDI Alliance set of leaders facing corruption charges: Anurag Thakur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajrang PuniaBJPBrijbhushan Sharan SinghSakshi MalikWrestling Federation of India

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story