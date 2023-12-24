Home / India News / Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin had claimed that the India Meteorological Dept failed to predict the accurate amount of rainfall in its forecast for the southern districts which faced 'historic' rainfall

The RMC Chennai, in a statement, on Sunday said there were media reports that the centre did not have any modern equipment and was lacking in advanced tools.
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Amid the criticism that there was a delay in the forecast on the amount of heavy rainfall that occurred last week, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said it has world-class equipment and because of warning issued huge loss of lives was prevented when cyclones like Vardah, Michaung crossed the Eastern coast.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of leaders from the ruling DMK had claimed that the India Meteorological Department failed to predict the accurate amount of rainfall in its forecast for the southern districts which faced 'historic' rains last week leading to severe flooding.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, countered the comments by Stalin and said the RMC in Chennai has 'modern' equipment and is a 'state-of-the-art' facility and it had forecast 'heavy rains' in southern states well in advance.

"There are several equipment -- high speed computers, ISRO's satellite support facilities, RADAR which are world-class", the statement said.

Elaborating, the RMC said, to forecast Chennai and neighbouring districts, it has two Doppler Radars and for Tamil Nadu, it has three Doppler Radars.

"These are X-band type radars built in association with ISRO technology. The World Meteorological Organisation also commended the infrastructure at the Centre as world-class," it said.

It was due to these facilities that a lot of lives were saved during the impact of various cyclones including Vardah, Gajah, Nivar and Michaung, the centre said.

"Making such criticism hurt the sentiments of the dedicated employees of the centre and it is an insult to Indian technology. It is appealed not to make such comments," the statement said.

As many as 31 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari districts due to the 'historic' rainfall that occurred on December 17 and 18 leading to severe flooding in several areas.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

