Union minister Chirag Paswan slams J'khand CM Soren's 'vulture' remark

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his "vulture" remark and said the people would give him a befitting reply in upcoming assembly polls in the state. In an apparent reference to the BJP's ongoing Parivartan Yatras' (Rallies for change) in the state, Soren in a recent public address in Garhwa district had said that leaders from other states would be seen hovering like vultures."



Assembly elections in the state are due later this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The people will reply to such language of the chief minister. People's verdict in upcoming polls will say everything," Paswan, also the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, said.

Paswan arrived in Jharkhand to address two public rallies in Latehar and Palamu districts on Monday in a bid to strengthen the party's base in the state ahead of the elections.

Paswan said that he has several programmes lined up in Jharkhand regarding the assembly polls.

"Whether the party will contest the election in coalition or go solo will be decided by the state unit," he said while speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

On the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, he said that the incident was worrying as well as condemnable.

"Whoever involved in this will not be spared and stringent action will be ensured so that such incidents are not repeated in future," he said.

Paswan said that India's respect is high abroad now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Now the world listens to what India says," he said.