Union minister Puri meets school principals, shares Centre's achievements

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met the principals of 25 prominent public schools here and shared with them the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

At the event held at India Habitat Centre, Puri briefed the school principals and their spouses about the various achievements of the Modi government during its nine years, BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi said.

"I met principals of many Delhi schools as part of my #SamparkSeSamarthan campaign to discuss the transformational change under leadership of PM narendramodi Ji in #9YearsOfSeva. These professionals are preparing a generation which will shape the destiny of India's #AmritKaal," Puri tweeted after the event.

The BJP is carrying out a month-long outreach campaign across the country during which senior leaders and Union ministers are interacting with different sections of society to inform them about the achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

The minister discussed "transformational changes in the country under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with prominent educationists and principals of different schools including St Cecilas Public School, Bosco Public School, Appejay School, Navbharti Public School, Bharti Public School, Bakshi said.