US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Unless justice is delivered to the people of #Palestine, security of middle eastern nations will remain uncertain, the region volatile and the world unstable. he said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar
Farooq said the "military strength cannot guarantee immunity, nor bombs and blockades protection". | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iran, saying the American and Israeli aggression against Tehran has "further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos".

"Violating all international rules, after Israel US aggression on Iran has further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos. We strongly condemn it," he said in a post on X.

Farooq said the "military strength cannot guarantee immunity, nor bombs and blockades protection".

"Unless justice is delivered to the people of #Palestine, security of middle eastern nations will remain uncertain, the region volatile and the world unstable. And Dialogue is the way to resolutions and peace," he added.

Topics :HurriyatMirwaiz Umar FarooqUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

