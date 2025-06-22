US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iran, saying the American and Israeli aggression against Tehran has "further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos".

"Violating all international rules, after Israel US aggression on Iran has further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos. We strongly condemn it," he said in a post on X.

Farooq said the "military strength cannot guarantee immunity, nor bombs and blockades protection".

"Unless justice is delivered to the people of #Palestine, security of middle eastern nations will remain uncertain, the region volatile and the world unstable. And Dialogue is the way to resolutions and peace," he added.