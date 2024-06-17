Home / Politics / 'Utter mismanagement' of railway ministry: Kharge on WB train accident

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slams Narendra Modi government. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the Modi government for "utter mismanagement" of the Railway Ministry as he condoled the loss of lives in the West Bengal train accident.

"Extremely distressed by the Kanchanjunga Express train collision accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, where many people have lost their lives and several have been injured," he said.

"The scenes of the accident are painful. Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour of grief, we express our solidarity and condolences to each one of them. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Immediate and full compensation must be provided to the victims," he demanded.

Kharge alleged that in the past 10 years, the Modi government has indulged in "utter mismanagement" of the Railway Ministry.

"As a responsible Opposition, it is our bounden duty to underline how the Modi Government has systematically converted the Rail Ministry into a platform of 'Camera-driven' self-promotion," the Congress chief claimed.

"Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality," he alleged.

"Make no mistake, we will remain persistent with our questions and shall make the Modi Government accountable for its criminal abandonment of the Indian Railways," Kharge said.

At least 15 people were killed and around 60 others injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

