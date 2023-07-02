V Karthikeyan Pandian: Another Chanakya in Odisha politics? The jury is out

“We are lucky to have (V Karthikeyan) Pandian sir here. We ensured he received the treatment he deserved as a son-in-law,” an SHG member told a local news channel.



Women queuing up with flowers and bouquets, the blowing of the conch, and traditional drum beats — such a warm welcome for an officer in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has of late been a common sight in Odisha. During his visits to Nabarangpur and Kendrapara districts, self-help group (SHG) members washed his feet, adorned his head with a tilak, and treated him to lunch at a Mission Shakti centre.