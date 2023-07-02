Amid rumours, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds meetings with party legislators

However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said Kumar was nervous as the JD(U) would soon disintegrate. Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal leader Upendra Kushwaha, who was earlier in the JD(U), claimed the JDU was on the cusp of merging with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and several JD (U) leaders had reached out to him and the BJP.

Fanned by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, the events in Mumbai triggered speculation in Patna that a similar fate awaited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal (United). On Friday, Kumar met legislators of his party individually. He is also in the process of meeting his party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. JD(U) leaders said the meetings were to prepare for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly session and the monsoon session of Parliament.