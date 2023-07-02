Home / Politics / NCP appoints Awhad as LoP in Maha Assembly; 36 of 53 MLAs with Ajit Pawar

NCP appoints Awhad as LoP in Maha Assembly; 36 of 53 MLAs with Ajit Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party appointed Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after incumbent LoP Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The development comes amid a close aide of Pawar saying 36 out of 53 NCP MLAs have extended support to the new deputy CM and the numbers could go to 46 in a few days time.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party appointed Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after incumbent LoP Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister on Sunday.

The development comes amid a close aide of Pawar saying 36 out of 53 NCP MLAs have extended support to the new deputy CM and the numbers could go to 46 in a few days time.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in neighbouring Thane district, said NCP state unit president Jayant Patil had appointed him chief whip of the party and LoP in the Assembly.

"All the MLAs will have to abide my whip," he asserted in an apparent reference to defection and disqualification angles that are bound to come up in connection with Sunday's developments brought about by a vertical split in the NCP.

Queried on Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation probes against some NCP leaders and its role in them switching sides, Awhad said, "I don't see any other reason behind these leaders deciding to join the state government. There was no need to do such a thing. Those leaders could have sat aside."

"These leaders should not forget the party made them ministers in the past 25 years. Now, they are deserting their leader (83-year-old Sharad Pawar) in his twilight years," Awhad said.

Lok Sabha MPs Sunil Tatkare and Amol Kolhe and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel attended Sunday's swearing-in ceremony.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

