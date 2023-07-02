Home / Politics / People feel safe with PM Modi due to terror attacks under UPA: Shah

People feel safe with PM Modi due to terror attacks under UPA: Shah

Amit Shah said during the previous UPA govt at the Centre, Pakistani terrorists would often cross over to Indian territory and launch attacks, while asserting that the people now feel safe

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said during the previous UPA government at the Centre, Pakistan-based terrorists would often cross over to Indian territory and launch attacks, while asserting that the people of the country now feel safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said this while addressing a function here to mark the 74th birth anniversary of late Kurmi (a backward caste) leader Sonelal Patel, the father of Union minister Anupriya Patel, which was celebrated as "Jan Swabhiman Divas".

Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Shah said, "There was the UPA government, the government of Sonia-Manmohan, when almost every day, terrorists would cross over to India from Pakistan, explode bombs, kill our jawans and go back."

"After Modiji became the prime minister, Pakistan's audacity was again on display when there were terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama. However, this time, they had forgotten that the rule is not of 'Maunibaba' Manmohan Singh, (but) of Narendra Modi and that of the NDA," he said.

Shah said within 10 days of the attacks, the Army was issued orders and surgical strikes and airstrikes were conducted to kill the terrorists involved.

"Today, the entire country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is feeling safe. Also, the pride of the country has gone up in the world under the leadership of Modiji," Shah said.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

