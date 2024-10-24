Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's meeting with Parliament committee postponed

Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's meeting with Parliament committee postponed

Madhabi Puri Buch and three to four senior Sebi officials are likely to be questioned by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), was expected to appear before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday. However, PAC head K C Venugopal stated that the meeting had been postponed as Buch was unable to attend due to "pressing reasons."
 
The meeting is anticipated to be highly charged, following allegations by a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, accusing Congress MP K C Venugopal of politically motivated actions.
 
Representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Sebi will provide oral evidence as part of the PAC's broader objective to assess the effectiveness of such institutions. Buch and three to four senior Sebi officials are likely to be questioned by the committee.
 
A new date for the meeting is yet to be announced.
 

What is PAC?

The PAC is a permanent parliamentary committee, acting as a financial watchdog. The committee ensures that the government's expenditures align with parliamentary approvals. It comprises up to 22 members, including 15 from the Lok Sabha and up to seven from the Rajya Sabha. The chairperson is appointed by the Lok Sabha speaker, and each member serves a one-year term. The current chairperson of the PAC is Congress leader K C Venugopal.
 

Congress' controversial move against Sebi

Although the decision to scrutinise regulatory bodies has not attracted significant controversy, Venugopal’s move to summon Buch has sparked tensions, especially among members of the ruling party. Buch has been at the centre of a political storm, following accusations of conflict of interest levied by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The Congress has seized upon these allegations, calling for Buch's resignation and using the issue to criticise the government.
 
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the PAC, escalated the dispute by writing to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. In his letter, Dubey accused Venugopal of using the committee to advance a political agenda aimed at discrediting the central government and undermining India’s financial stability. Dubey further claimed that unverified allegations by Hindenburg Research against Buch were part of a broader effort to destabilise the country's economy. He referred to the incident as part of an "India Chapter" of an international conspiracy.

More From This Section

'Breaking Bad' in Chennai? Police arrest students running meth lab at home

LIVE: Sebi chief Buch excuses herself from Parliamentary panel meet, cites 'pressing reasons'

India, Asean can work on policy framework for green energy transition: CERC

Cyclone Dana LIVE: 300,000 evacuated in Odisha; landfall expected between Bhitarkanika and Dhamara

Supreme Court Bar objects to new Lady Justice statue without blindfold

 
Venugopal has not responded to Dubey's accusations.
 

What else is on the PAC agenda?

The session will also include testimony from the Ministry of Communications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as part of the PAC’s ongoing review of regulatory agencies' performance.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi bars First Overseas Capital to be lead manager for fresh mandates

Meeting of Parl PAC to be held tomorrow, Sebi chief to appear: Report

Sebi issues framework on ties between intermediaries, unauthorised advisors

Premium

SMEs' operating cash flow fell 69% in FY24; sales and profits outperformed

Sebi directs regulated entities to end ties with unregistered advisors

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaParliamentPublic Accounts CommitteeCongressBJPK C VenugopalLok SabhaRajya SabhaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story