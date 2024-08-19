Venugopal accuses BJP, JDS of trying to destabilise Karnataka govt

Following sanction by Karnataka governor to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case, Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that it was an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) to destabilise the state government. Venugopal said, "It is a clear conspiracy by BJP and JD(S) to destabilise the Siddaramaiah govt, which is the most popular government in Karnataka. The government is addressing the concerns of the common people." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Their target is clear (BJP-JDS) to tarnish the image of Siddaramaiah. congress party is standing with Siddaramaiah. Congress will fight with this issue legally and politically," he said.

He further stated this move as unfortunate adding "What is happening in Karnataka is unfortunate."

Earlier today, Karnataka BJP leaders held a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged connection with MUDA land scam case.

"Today we are demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. He has looted the poor people that's why we are protesting against him and the entire Congress government...This government is ATM for the Congress high command," Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok said.

BJP leader CT Ravi said that the BJP is protesting against the Karnataka government and against Siddaramaiah.

"There are allegations of corruption against CM Siddaramaiah. MUDA scam has happened everyone knows about it...The Governor has given an order according to the Constitution of India. We are here to remind Congress about what they said when they were in opposition. The position of Governor is a constitutional position. So, protesting against his order is wrong," Ravi said.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Chief Minister moved High Court challenging the order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition requesting for cancellation of permission given to the prosecution. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar's single-judge bench is scheduled to hear the plea today.

"Despite all the factual matters being brought to the notice of the Governor, he has proceeded to grant sanction on 16.08.2024, which was communicated to the Chief Secretary on 17.08.2024. The Petitioner submits that the sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India. The Governor's decision is legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations, and thus the Petitioner has preferred this Writ Petition seeking to quash the impugned order dated 16.08.2024 amongst other reliefs," he said in a writ.

"Stay the operation of the impugned order dated 16.08.2024 passed the Governor of Karnataka, and forwarded by respondent no. 2 to the Petitioner on 17.08.2024 bearing No. GS 40 ADM 2024, granting prior approval and sanction against the petitioner, a copy of which is herein produced as ANNEXURE A.B. Pass such other orders as this Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case, in the interest of justice and equity," it added.

Congress leader Ramesh Babu wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her immediate intervention to direct the withdrawal of the prosecution sanction against the Chief Minister.

"With the utmost respect and deep concern, submit this memorandum to draw your immediate attention to a grave injustice and a politically motivated act of Karnataka Governor Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot that threatens the very essence of our democracy and the constitutional values upon which our great nation is built," he stated in the letter.

"The Governor of Karnataka, in a move that is unconstitutional, has granted sanction for the prosecution of our Honorable Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. This action, taken on the day following the Independence Day celebrations, is not just a direct attack on the elected government of Karnataka, but a calculated conspiracy to destabilize a government that has been mandated by the people of Karnataka," he added.

Karnataka Congress workers held a protest after the state Governor granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in an alleged MUDA scam.

The MUDA scam surfaced after social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA.