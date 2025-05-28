Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89 after illness

Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa died Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

According to a statement by the hospital, Dhindsa was admitted on Tuesday in a critical condition. He was suffering from severe pneumonia and cardiac complications, compounded by age-related health issues.

"Despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical team, he passed away at approximately 5:05 PM today due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest," it said.

Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa was the finance minister in the erstwhile Akali government.

Sukhdev Dhindsa became Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur in 2004. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilizers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Dhindsa was a Rajya Sabha MP from 1998 to 2004 and from 2010 to 2022.

The Akali stalwart was given Padma Bhushan in 2019, but he then announced that he would return it in solidarity with farmers who were on protest against the now-repealed three fam laws.

Born on April 9, 1936, in Ubhawal village of Sangrur district, Dhindsa's political journey began as a student leader at Government Ranbir College. After completing his graduation, Dhindsa was elected the 'sarpanch' of his village.

In 1972, he became an MLA from the Dhanaula Assembly seat, contesting as an Independent.

Later, he became an MLA from Sunam and Sangrur assembly constituencies.

After Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Dhindsa was the senior-most leader in the Shiromani Akali Dal Dhindsa was expelled twice from the party first in February 2020 and then in August 2024 after he raised questions about party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

His son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was the finance minister from 2012 to 2017, was also expelled twice from the party.

Sukhdev Dhindsa was critical of the party after its poor performance in the 2017 Assembly Polls.

In 2018, he resigned from all positions in the party, alleging that the 'taksali' (old guard) leaders were being sidelined in the party.

He raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership in 2020 and he floated own outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democrat).

In May 2021, Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, also expelled from the SAD, floated a new political outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Dhindsa became the president of the party, and Brahmpura its patron.

SAD (Sanyuktt) fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls in alliance with the BJP.

In March 2024, a few months before the Lok Sabha polls, Dhindsa merged the party with Sukhbir Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal.

At that time, Dhindsa said, "There was an overwhelming feeling among our leaders and workers to merge with the SAD to effect unity in the Panth." The talks of reunion commenced in December 2023, when Badal sought an apology for the sacrilege incidents that took place during the Akali regime in 2015.

However, in August 2024, the SAD again expelled Dhindsa, this time from the primary membership, for allegedly indulging in "anti-party" activities.

The party also expelled other rebel leaders, who included former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

The rebel leaders launched a 'Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar' aimed to "strengthen and uplift" the 103-year-old party.

Dhindsa also underwent religious punishment after the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on December 2, 2024, pronounced 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Badal and other Akali leaders.

The religious punishment was pronounced for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.