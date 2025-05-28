Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, a member of multi-party delegations that are in world capitals to convey India's message on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, after the former Union minister took ill in Kuwait and was hospitalised.

Official sources said Modi called Azad to enquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who leads the delegation of Azad, said on Tuesday that he is stable and under medical supervision.

Azad's contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden, Panda said.

Seven multi-party delegations are in different countries to convey India's resolve for zero tolerance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The decision to send the delegations followed a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May that followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. They will work to bust the Pakistani narrative of projecting India as the aggressor by underscoring the Pakistan's links to terrorism.

The delegation led by Panda is travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.