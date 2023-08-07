Home / Politics / Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday; Cong, AAP issue whip to MPs

Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday; Cong, AAP issue whip to MPs

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023" | (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023".

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said.

This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added.

On Sunday, a reminder was also sent to the party's MPs in Rajya Sabha.

"Be present positively in Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.e. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line whip in this regard has already been issued," the reminder said.

The AAP also issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.

In May, the Centre had promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, that effectively nullified a Supreme Court judgment that handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move corresponding bill for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will make all-out efforts to thwart the government's move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with BJD and YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the bill.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Upper House, and the BJD and the YSRCP have also announced their support to the Bill. It is also likely to be backed by nominated members and some Independents in the 238-member strong House.

The 26-bloc INDIA alliance of opposition parties is hoping to thwart the bill in the House.

Also Read

What is Delhi Services Bill? How will it change the governance of Delhi?

Ordinance row: Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab meet Kharge, Gandhi

Instead of doubling development, BJP doubled its commission: AAP in K'taka

Having attained national party status, AAP to go full throttle for 2024

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire Monsoon session

Those opposing abrogation of Article 370 ignorant: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Debate, discussion should take place: Dhankar flags concerns on disruptions

INDIA name unjustified, illogical, Tripura CM Saha hits out at Oppn bloc

Rahul will be Oppn face in 2024 LS polls: Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya

Three seats of power looting country, alleges SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Topics :DelhiordinanceRajya SabhaCongressAAPMember of Parliament

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story