Without explanation for Ordinance, govt cannot proceed with bill: AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday opposed the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) Bill, 2023, days after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Union Home Minster Amit Shah is set to move the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today.

"Without an explanation for the Ordinance, the government cannot proceed with the bill in the House… Bill in its present form falls outside the legislative Competence of this House since it seeks to amend the Article 239 AA of the Constitution of India by simple majority, which is Constitutionally impermissible", wrote AAP MP Pathak.

Under rule 66 and 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Aam Aadmi Party MP gave notice in the Rajya Sabha opposing the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (amendment) bill, 2023.

The AAP MP further stated, "Whenever a bill seeking to replace an ordinance with or without modification is introduced in the council, these shall be placed before the council with the bill a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessiated legislation by ordinace".

Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Pathak took a dig at the central government and said that the bill is being brought to stop Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics.

"This bill is being brought to stop Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics. Congress party and other parties are supporting us. They (Central govt) are bringing this bill for their political interest. We will go among the public and expose the BJP...", Pathak said.

Notably, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.

The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.

The Bill was passed by voice vote. As the Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to the Bill that gives the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi control over Group A services, all eyes are on the upper house.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.