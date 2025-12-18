'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Thursday, his first in the state since the stampede at his Karur rally which resulted in 41 deaths. Addressing his supporters, Vijay slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it "evil".

"I repeat... the DMK is an evil force and the TVK is a pure force. The fight is between pure force and evil," the actor-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Vijay criticised the DMK over issues such as law and order and the row over Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the NEET exam. "DMK and problems are attached... with Fevicol," he said. "They can't be separated."

Vijay's rally also carried added significance as it was held close to Vijayamangalam, the hometown of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader K A Sengottaiyan. Considered a senior leader and a strong campaign strategist, Sengottaiyan joined Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam last month, days after he was expelled from the AIADMK by party chief E Palaniswami. The rally in Erode was Vijay's second large-scale public event since the Karur stampede tragedy. The first event was held in Puducherry last week. Crowd management at Vijay's rally On Thursday, extensive arrangements were in place at TVK's Erode rally to maintain law and order before, during, and after Vijay's rally. This included the deployment of more than 1,300 personnel to manage an expected crowd of about 35,000.