'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

Throughout his speech, Vijay criticised the DMK over issues like law and order and the row over Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the NEET exam

Vijay, TVK
The rally in Erode was Vijay's second large-scale public event since the Karur stampede tragedy. The first event was held in Puducherry last week | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Thursday, his first in the state since the stampede at his Karur rally which resulted in 41 deaths. Addressing his supporters, Vijay slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it "evil".
 
"I repeat... the DMK is an evil force and the TVK is a pure force. The fight is between pure force and evil," the actor-politician was quoted as saying by NDTV.
 
Vijay criticised the DMK over issues such as law and order and the row over Tamil Nadu seeking exemption from the NEET exam. "DMK and problems are attached... with Fevicol," he said. "They can't be separated."
 
Vijay's rally also carried added significance as it was held close to Vijayamangalam, the hometown of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader K A Sengottaiyan. Considered a senior leader and a strong campaign strategist, Sengottaiyan joined Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam last month, days after he was expelled from the AIADMK by party chief E Palaniswami.
 
The rally in Erode was Vijay's second large-scale public event since the Karur stampede tragedy. The first event was held in Puducherry last week. 

Crowd management at Vijay's rally

 
On Thursday, extensive arrangements were in place at TVK's Erode rally to maintain law and order before, during, and after Vijay’s rally. This included the deployment of more than 1,300 personnel to manage an expected crowd of about 35,000.
 
The ground was reportedly divided into 72 public boxes that should not contain over 500 people each. The attendees were also warned against bringing or bursting firecrackers, before, during, or after the rally, and not to follow Vijay's convoy.
 
Further, pregnant women and women with infants and children were not allowed to attend the rally. Those denied permission were not allowed to climb trees or sneak into the terraces of nearby buildings.

Topics :DMKTamil NaduTamil Nadu electionsmk stalinBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

