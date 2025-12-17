Home / Politics / National Herald case still in court, Congress misleading public: BJP

National Herald case still in court, Congress misleading public: BJP

The case is still pending trial in the Delhi High Court, and the trial court in its order on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate

BJP Flag, BJP
BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of running misleading propaganda. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of running misleading propaganda over the trial court's decision in the National Herald case and said the court refused to take cognisance of the complaint but did not set aside the case.

The case is still pending trial in the Delhi High Court, and the trial court in its order on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can continue its investigation, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted.

"The court yesterday (Tuesday) said that since it is a private complaint and no FIR has been lodged, it will not take cognizance of it. It's a technical matter. The court also said that ED can continue its investigation further. The court did not set it aside," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here  "Its trial is still going on. Sonia Gandhi is still Accused Number-1 and Rahul Gandhi Accused Number-2," the BJP spokesperson said, alleging, "The Gandhi family thrives on deceit, deception, and propaganda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :National Herald caseCongressBJP

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

