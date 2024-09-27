Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Voting for MCD standing committee polls starts, AAP, Congress absent

Voting for MCD standing committee polls starts, AAP, Congress absent

Before the commencement of voting, an MCD official laid out rules for the casting of votes

MCD logo
Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav said they would not participate in the polls. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Voting for the vacant seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee, its highest decision-making body, began on Friday with Additional Commissioner Jitender Yadav presiding over the process.

While councillors of the ruling AAP abstained from the voting process, Congress corporators were also not present in the MCD House.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier in the day, Mayor Shelly Oberoi, in a press conference, termed the election "unconstitutional" and announced that AAP councillors would not take part in the poll.

On Thursday, Congress Delhi chief Devender Yadav said they would not participate in the polls.

Before the commencement of voting, an MCD official laid out rules for the casting of votes.

He pointed out that no mobile phones were allowed in the House during the elections -- a point of contestation because of which the polls were postponed on Thursday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi Assembly adjourned after ruckus over MCD standing panel poll issue

Delhi Mayor asks for postponement of standing committee member election

AAP trying to take away Dalits' rights: Delhi BJP president on MCD polls

Delhi MCD Commissioner orders Standing Committee member election today

MCD polls on Sep 26 to determine who will dominate Delhi's civic body

Topics :MCD pollsAAPCongress

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story