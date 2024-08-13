Waqf Bill parliamentary review panel to have 31 MPs: Party-wise breakdown

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was announced on Tuesday to review the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The committee will be chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal and will consist of 31 members.
This decision comes days after the Congress-led INDIA bloc vehemently opposed the bill, labelling it as an ‘attack on the federal system’. Last week, the Opposition called on the Centre to refer the Bill to a parliamentary committee for broader consultation before presenting it in the House. In response, the Centre decided to send the Bill to a JPC for further examination on Thursday evening.
From Lok Sabha, a total of 21 MPs have been named in the committee while 10 from the Rajya Sabha. They will submit their report by the next session.
The Bill seeks to overhaul the existing Waqf Act by introducing sweeping changes including representation of Muslim women, non-Muslims in the institutions among other measures.
Waqf bill review committee: Party wise MPs
In Lok Sabha, 12 members of the panel from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been named. These include eight MPs from the BJP. Nine Lok Sabha MPs from the opposition will also be a part of the panel.
From Rajya Sabha, four BJP MPs, four from the opposition, one from the YSRCP, as well as one nominated member will sit on the panel.