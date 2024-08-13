'Now it's possible to get govt job in UP without bribery': CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministe r Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday heaped praises on his government for its efforts in eliminating corruption in the state. He expressed confidence that it is now possible to secure a government job in Uttar Pradesh without the need to resort to corrupt practices.





ALSO READ: UP govt assures Centre of timely resolution of issues in NH projects “It is now possible to get a job in your own state. That too, a government job, without referral or corruption….,” the UP CM said while addressing an event in Lucknow. He was invited to distribute appointment letters to about 1,000 candidates for various departments of the UP government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In the past seven years, the steps taken by the state government and the work under the double-engineered government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance….the results are visible,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath further slammed the previous governments of the state for issues such as riots, poor law and order, and the lack of safety for women and businessmen. Without naming anyone in particular, he accused the previous administrations of fostering anarchy in the state, due to which the youth had to suffer.

In a veiled reference to the Congress-Samajwadi Party-led INDIA bloc, he said, “…these are the same people, who have taken up new names and forms, and are trying to mislead the public again…”

Where does UP stand in jobs, crime rate against women?

According to CM Yogi’s statement from October 2023, his government has generated jobs for more than six lakh youngsters in the preceding six years.

More From This Section

The 2022 annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau (the latest data) showed that a total of 445,256 cases of crime against women were registered, marking a 4 per cent year-on-year increase. Of these, 31,516 were registered rape cases, in which Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh reported the most incidents at 5,399 and 3,690 cases respectively.

A year before, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,845 rape cases, third worst in the country after Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, NCRB report showed. Police officials suggest that the increase in reported cases is likely due to greater public awareness to report these incidents.