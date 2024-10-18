Business Standard
Home / India News / Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

 

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files reply to bail plea of Satyendar Jain, hearing set for next week

Satyendar Jain

ED to respond to Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE: Interest rate cut at this stage will be premature and very very risky, says RBI Governor

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Kohli-Sarfaraz keep the scoreboard ticking

Q2 earnings, Q2

Best Agrolife Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 95 cr, income at Rs 747 cr

Topics : Satyendar Jain money laundering case AAP Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon