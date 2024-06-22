'Was left with no choice': Atishi on hunger strike over Delhi water crisis

Delhi Minister Atishi, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis, said on Saturday that she tried "everything" but was left with no choice but to sit on a fast when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply the required quantity of water.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged that Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi.

"This is the second day of my fast. There is an acute shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi receives water from its neighbouring states. Delhi receives a total of 1005 MGD of water that is supplied to the houses in Delhi. Of this, 613 MGD of water comes from Haryana but for the past several weeks, it has been releasing only 513 MGD. Due to this, more than 28 lakh people in Delhi are not receiving water. I tried everything but when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply water, I was left with no choice but to sit on a fast," Atishi said in a video posted on her X handle.

"I got numbers from the Delhi Jal Board this morning but even today, the situation of the water crisis persists. Yesterday, Haryana supplied 110 MGD less water. I will continue my fast until the Haryana government supplies water to Delhi, until 28 lakh people of Delhi get water," she further added.

The AAP leader, who is also the Water Minister in Delhi government, began her strike on Friday at Bhogal, near Jangpura. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read a message from the Chief Minister, who is under judicial custody, and said Arvind Kejriwal is 'hurt' to see Delhi's public suffering from water scarcity.

"Kejriwal says that when I see on TV, the way Delhi people are suffering due to water scarcity, it hurts me. I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and residents of Delhi will get relief. I wish all the best to Atishi, may God protect her," she stated.