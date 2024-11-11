WB: Suvendu alleges TMC over corruption in CCTV installation at hospitals

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari targetted the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, alleging corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in two state run hospitals.

Taking a jibe in a post on X, he said that TMC truly deserves 'applause' for turning a crisis into a money making opportunity.

He claimed that the West Bengal government have spent over four crore rupees in installing CCTV cameras in two state run hospitals, Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital and Prafulla Chandra Sen Government Medical College and Hospital.

"Justice for Abhaya or Cut money for Trinamool?", he questioned in his post on X.

"TMC truly deserves applaud for turning a crisis into a moneymaking opportunity. After Hon'ble Supreme Court's direction to enhance security at the Medical Colleges in the State of West Bengal where vulnerable Female Health Care Workers, Nurses, and Doctors work round the clock, there has been much hullabaloo made by State and their Lawyers at the Top Court regarding the installation of CCTVs," the BJP leader added in the same post.

"So, CCTVs are being installed under the 'Rattirer Sathi' scheme and arrangements are being made for floating Tenders by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Ltd. But at what cost? See for yourselves," his post further reads.

Adhikari listed the expenses to be spent on two state run hospitals to install CCTV cameras in his post.

He noted that the government have installed 195 CCTV cameras in Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore, each costing more than one lakh rupees while he mentioned that for Prafulla Chandra Sen Government Medical College and Hospital in Arambagh, the state government is to spend more than one crore seventy-five lakhs rupees for 50 cameras.

"Astonishing, Unbelievable and Utterly Shameless, he said, adding that everyone knows that the Mamata Banerjee Government is the 'epitome of Corruption', but this time they have outdone themselves.