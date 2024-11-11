Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / WB: Suvendu alleges TMC over corruption in CCTV installation at hospitals

WB: Suvendu alleges TMC over corruption in CCTV installation at hospitals

He noted that the government have installed 195 CCTV cameras in Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore, each costing more than one lakh

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu
Adhikari listed the expenses to be spent on two state run hospitals to install CCTV cameras in his post. (Photo: PTI)
Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari targetted the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, alleging corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in two state run hospitals.

Taking a jibe in a post on X, he said that TMC truly deserves 'applause' for turning a crisis into a money making opportunity.

He claimed that the West Bengal government have spent over four crore rupees in installing CCTV cameras in two state run hospitals, Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital and Prafulla Chandra Sen Government Medical College and Hospital.

"Justice for Abhaya or Cut money for Trinamool?", he questioned in his post on X.

"TMC truly deserves applaud for turning a crisis into a moneymaking opportunity. After Hon'ble Supreme Court's direction to enhance security at the Medical Colleges in the State of West Bengal where vulnerable Female Health Care Workers, Nurses, and Doctors work round the clock, there has been much hullabaloo made by State and their Lawyers at the Top Court regarding the installation of CCTVs," the BJP leader added in the same post.

"So, CCTVs are being installed under the 'Rattirer Sathi' scheme and arrangements are being made for floating Tenders by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and West Bengal Medical Services Corporation Ltd. But at what cost? See for yourselves," his post further reads.

Adhikari listed the expenses to be spent on two state run hospitals to install CCTV cameras in his post.

More From This Section

Rahul joins Wayanad bypoll campaign, vows to make it global tourism hub

Goons from UP, Bihar making bombs in Bengal, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

TMC complains to EC, claims poll code violation by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Manickam Tagore writes to Sitharaman over LIC's policy restructuring

Kejriwal terms AAP's work in education as sapling, warns against trampling

He noted that the government have installed 195 CCTV cameras in Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore, each costing more than one lakh rupees while he mentioned that for Prafulla Chandra Sen Government Medical College and Hospital in Arambagh, the state government is to spend more than one crore seventy-five lakhs rupees for 50 cameras.

"Astonishing, Unbelievable and Utterly Shameless, he said, adding that everyone knows that the Mamata Banerjee Government is the 'epitome of Corruption', but this time they have outdone themselves.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 100 pts to 79,350; Nifty at 24,100; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

SC rejects ex-Karnataka MP Revanna's bail application in rape case

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

OPPO Find X8 series with ColorOS 15 launching on Nov 21: What to expect

Garnacho's unusual goal reaction explained by Man United captain Bruno

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story