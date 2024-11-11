Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Goons from UP, Bihar making bombs in Bengal, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being friends with anti-social people

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, alleging that "goons of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar" have established their bomb factories in the state under Trinamool Congress rule.

Claiming that "infiltrators and terrorists" have come to the state, Ghosh accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being friends with "anti-social" people. He also claimed that incidents of crime will keep on rising till TMC is in power.

"The goons from UP and Bihar have come to West Bengal and have established their factories, they are making bombs. Every district, incidents are being reported. There is no law and order here, state government is friends with anti-social people. Infiltrators and terrorists come from Bangladesh, Nepal and Bihar...till this state government remains, such incidents will keep rising..." Ghosh said.

Earlier on November 2, Dilip Ghosh criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of fostering an atmosphere of fear and tension in the lead-up to the Medinipur by-elections. Ghosh further slammed the TMC government by saying they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader said that the TMC government conducts by-elections here and then decides who has to get the vote. So they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

"TMC conducts by-elections here. They decide who has to get the vote. They create an atmosphere of fear and create tension right before the elections," he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that TMC has begun vandalising BJP offices. They try to intimidate opposition voices and influence the election results.

"They have started vandalising the BJP office and now they will try to win the elections by creating an atmosphere of fear," Ghosh added.

The by-polls for six Assembly seats of Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra in West Bengal are set for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.

Topics :BJPWest BengalUttar PradeshBihar

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

