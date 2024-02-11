Home / Politics / We've support of 225 MLAs: Ajit Pawar on Oppn's demand to dismiss Maha govt

We've support of 225 MLAs: Ajit Pawar on Oppn's demand to dismiss Maha govt

He, however, also said that he was not defending or justifying the recent incidents of violence over which the opposition has trained its guns on the government

"The opposition today demanded dismissal of the government. Our Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance) has the support of 225 MLAs," Pawar said
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the state government has the backing of 225 MLAs in the 288-member assembly, amid the opposition's demand to dismiss the Eknath Shinde-led government over the law and order situation.

Speaking at an event on Saturday in Mumbai where Congress leader Baba Siddique joined the Nationalist Congress Party led by him, Pawar said no such demand was made after the 26/11 terrorist attacks here, when a Congress-led coalition was in power in Maharashtra.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The opposition today demanded dismissal of the government. Our Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance) has the support of 225 MLAs," he said.

"Attempts are being made by some people to create an atmosphere of fear that there is a breakdown of law and order in the state....when the 26/11 terrorist attacks took place, no such demand was made," Pawar said.

He, however, also said that he was not defending or justifying the recent incidents of violence over which the opposition has trained its guns on the government.

Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray sought dismissal of the government in the wake of the murder of his party leader Abhishek Ghosalkar in Mumbai's Borivali area on Thursday, and an incident earlier this month in Thane district where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire inside a police station and injured a worker of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Also Read

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years

Detailed probe to be conducted into murder of Sena (UBT) leader: Ajit Pawar

Will discuss Sharad Pawar's meeting with Ajit during INDIA conclave: Patole

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

Will accept final decision of EC on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

DMK forms war room in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for making statements against party

Modi govt took steps that paved way for SC verdict in Ayodha case: BJP MP

Congress to come out with people-friendly manifesto, says DK Shivakumar

2024 LS polls should be fought on people-centric issues: Sachin Pilot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ajit pawarOpposition partiesMaharashtra governmentShiv SenaCongressBaba Siddique

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story