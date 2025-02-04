We've to achieve greater goals of strong India, says PM Narendra Modi

Alluding to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments that the Congress was fighting not just the Sangh Parivar but the Indian State itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that some people were openly speaking the language of urban naxals.

Without naming the Congress leader, the PM said those who “declare war” against the Indian state have a poor understanding of the Constitution and the country’s unity.

In over a 90-minute reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, and with Delhi scheduled to vote to elect its new Assembly on Wednesday, the PM detailed his government’s schemes over the past 10 years, such as Ayushman Bharat and constructing 40 million houses, that have helped the poor and middle class save money. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s campaign in Delhi has centred on how its schemes will help save up the poor and middle class families up to Rs 25,000 per month.

The PM said the current term of his government was only its third. “We have to achieve greater goals of modern and strong India. We will continue to work for many more years to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Modi said. The PM said his government’s steps, including identifying non-existent beneficiaries, prevented wasteful expenditure that helped the treasury. In a reference to the controversy over the official bungalow constructed for the Delhi chief minister, Modi said the money saved was used for the welfare of the people, not to build “Sheesh mahal”.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Around 11 am, he will take a holy dip at the Sangam.

While he did not name them directly, the PM’s speech was peppered with scathing attacks on first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy, urging people to read ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crises’ (a book by author Bruce Riedel published in 2015) and the “corruption” that marred Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure.

Also Read

Referring to Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure, Modi spoke of him as someone who did not understand the ground reality of the country and the challenges that its poor faced. He ridiculed Rajiv’s repeated references to preparing the country for the 21st Century while failing to deliver on the people’s needs.

In his speech on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had spoken of how the Rajiv Gandhi-led government prepared for the computer revolution of the late 1980s, unlike the present government that, he said, has failed to prepare the country for the current technological transformation.

In further reference to the AAP and Kejriwal, the PM said “some parties are like ‘AAP-da’ (calamitous) for the future of the youth” as they promise various kinds of doles at the time of elections but never fulfil them. The PM detailed his government’s measures for the poor, farmers, youth, and women, and for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. He spoke of the Budget’s focus on creating jobs by supporting the MSME sector, and the tax relief announced in the Budget, which has meant that the salaried class will have to pay no tax for income up to Rs 12.75 lakh.

In another reference to three members of the Gandhi family currently in Parliament, Modi asked whether three members of an SC or an ST family were MPs in Parliament. Currently, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are MPs in the Lok Sabha and their mother, Sonia Gandhi, is an MP in the Rajya Sabha. The PM said those who entertain themselves by indulging in photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring. “Those who walk around with Constitution in their pockets, do they know how they forced Muslim women to live in hardship. We brought in the law against triple talaq to give rights to them,” Modi said.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s comments made at the inauguration of the Congress’ headquarters in the national capital on December 28, Modi said: “Today some people are openly speaking the language of urban naxals. The things that urban naxals say (are being said). These people who speak the language of urban naxals, who declare war against the Indian State, can neither understand the Constitution nor about the country’s unity.”

At that occasion, Rahul Gandhi had said: “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself”.

The PM said his government did not give false slogans, but delivered real development to people. “Till five decades, slogans of garibi hatao were heard and now 250 million poor have come out of poverty," he said.

Later, after the LS was adjourned for the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the PM has lost his connection with the people and their needs. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed it an election speech.