Home / Politics / 'We want to fight together...': Kharge ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

'We want to fight together...': Kharge ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

ANI Politics
Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the opposition unity meeting in Patna on Friday along with party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Kharge said that the opposition parties' agenda is to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and they all would fight together.

"We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP government," Kharge said while talking to the media as he left for the opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna.

Speaking on the issue of the Centre's Ordinance put forward by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress President said that they will take a decision on this before the Parliament session.

"We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre's ordinance) before the Parliament session," he said.

Ahead of the Opposition party meeting in Patna, Arvind Kejriwal has urged Opposition parties, including the Congress to clarify their stand on the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a "pre-decided family programme". Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an "important milestone in the path of opposition unity".

This came after the Janata Dal (United), which is hosting the meet, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has not been invited to the event.

The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

Also Read

Day is not far when PM will run all states, Delhi CM writes to Oppn parties

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Several from BJP attended rally against Centre's ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Centre's ordinance brazen power grab, united Oppn will defeat it: Kejriwal

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

'All leaders are united to defeat PM Modi,' says JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar

Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Oppn parties' meeting: Pawar

Focus on law and order: Health Min Saurabh Bhardwaj responds to L-G Saxena

PM Modi will return to power with huge majority in 2024: MP CM Chouhan

LIVE: Oppn leaders reach Patna for big meeting ahead of 2024 poll battle

Topics :Arvind Kejriwalmallikarjun khargeOpposition partiesordinanceModi govt

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story