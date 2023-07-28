We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that "we want to help farmers," after the Karnataka government announced a hike in the price of the state's milk brand, Nandini, by three rupees.

"We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3",

The Karnataka government has announced a hike in the price of Nandini's milk by Rs 3.

Notably, ahead of the state assembly elections, Karnataka was in the throes of an Amul vs Nandini row, with the Opposition -- Congress and pro-Kannada groups lashing out at the BJP government for allowing Amul to sell fresh milk and curd in Bengaluru, alleging that it would hurt the business of the local brand Nandini.

'Nandini' is owned by Karnataka Milk Federation.