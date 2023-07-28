Home / Politics / We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Thursday said that "we want to help farmers," after the Karnataka government announced a hike in the price of the state's milk brand, Nandini, by three rupees.

"We have to give money to the farmers. Throughout the country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3",

'Nandini' is owned by Karnataka Milk Federation.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

