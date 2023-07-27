Home / Politics / Next Opposition meet of INDIA coalition in Mumbai on Aug 25-26: Report

Opposition parties will hold the next meeting of their 26-member INDIA coalition in Mumbai on August 25 and 26, sources said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Opposition leaders in a meeting at Parliament House during the monsoon session, in New Delhi, on Wednesday Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
The third meeting of the bloc will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress, they said.

This is the first time that the opposition meeting will be held in a state where no member of the INDIA bloc is in power.

While the first meeting of opposition parties was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Patna, the second was held in Bengaluru and hosted by the Congress.

The Mumbai Summit -- as it is being called by INDIA bloc parties -- is significant as discussions regarding seat sharing are expected to be taken up.

Topics :Rajya SabhaOpposition

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

