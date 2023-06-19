Home / Politics / When will self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat': Congress

The Congress on Monday once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on violence in Manipur, asking him when will the self-styled 'Vishwaguru' listen to 'Manipur Ki Baat'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:50 AM IST
In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Manipur is burning since 49 days. On Day 50, will PM Narendra Modi fly away to foreign lands, without uttering a single word on the ongoing crisis? Hundreds dead, thousands rendered homeless, countless churches and places of worship destroyed, and a state administration that is part of the problem, not the solution. To make matters even worse, the violence is now spreading to Mizoram as well."

He said, since the last many days, Manipuri leaders have been seeking time from the Prime Minister to ensure his intervention.

"Every passing day of neglect confirms the belief that PM Modi and the BJP are interested in prolonging the conflict, not finding a solution. When will the self-styled Vishwaguru listen to Manipur Ki Baat? When will he speak to the country, to make a simple call for peace? When will he demand accountability from the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the Manipur CM (N Biren Singh) for their total failure in bringing peace?" Venugopal asked.

His remarks came a day after the RSS appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur, which has been witnessing clashes since May 3.

Over 100 people have died and many have been living in relief camps.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

