Home / Politics / No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, our king is Shivaji : Fadnavis

No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, our king is Shivaji : Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb, and nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize Mughal emperor as their ruler

ANI General News
No Muslim in India descendant of Aurangzeb, our king is Shivaji : Fadnavis

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 4:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb, and nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize the Mughal emperor as their ruler.

Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him.

"Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside,"

A Muslim in this country who has national ideas never approves of Aurangzeb. He respects only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Akola.

The public rally was organised by the BJP in commemoration of PM Narendra Modi-led government completing nine years in the Centre.

Earlier on Thursday, June 8, tension simmered in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler. "Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," said Fadnavis while talking to ANI in Nagpur.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Maharashtra salutes Chhatrapati Shivaji on 393rd birth anniversary

Fadnavis to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius

Posts on Aurangzeb: Violence not in line with Maha culture, says Sharad

Punjab to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act for free Gurbani telecast; faces backlash

No place for violence in democracy: Baghel on WB Panchayat pre-poll clashes

India will be 'Vishwaguru' to world on monopolistic capitalism: Chidambaram

TMC leaving no stone unturned to create atmosphere of terror: Adhir Ranjan

PM has risen above vote bank politics, ensured equitable development: Min

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMuslimsAurangzeb

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story