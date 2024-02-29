Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ED team was assaulted by Sheikh's men on January 5 in Sandeshkhali after they attempted to raid his house in connection with a scam probe. Following the incident, Sheikh went absconding and his absence triggered the local villagers to come forward with their ordeal of facing alleged abuse and violence by Sheikh and his men.

The 42-year-old TMC leader rose to a political career with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party around 2012. Prior to that, he used to work in the fisheries and brick kilns of Sandeshkhali. Before TMC, Sheikh also had a brief stint with the CPI(M) 's local unit in the area.

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested this morning by the police from a house in North 24 Parganas's Minakhah. According to reports, he had been hiding there in the wake of the January 5 incident.

Sheikh became close with TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Jyotipriyo Mullick and joined the party, swiftly gaining prominence.

During his political career, he was appointed TMC's Sandeshkhali unit's president. He was also elected to a Zila parishad seat last year. Reports suggest he has a close association with TMC cabinet minister Mullick.

A report by PTI also says that Sheikh is known to have played a key role in curbing child trafficking in the region and turning the Sarberia Agarhati Gram Panchayat into a "child-friendly" panchayat.

(With PTI inputs)