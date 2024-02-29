Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Who is TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh? Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested this morning by the police from a house in North 24 Parganas's Minakhah. According to reports, he had been hiding there in the wake of the January 5 incident.
Sheikh joined TMC in 2012 The 42-year-old TMC leader rose to a political career with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party around 2012. Prior to that, he used to work in the fisheries and brick kilns of Sandeshkhali. Before TMC, Sheikh also had a brief stint with the CPI(M) 's local unit in the area.
READ: Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal, this has to end: Guv Bose
