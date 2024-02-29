Home / Politics / Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

Who is Shajahan Sheikh, arrested TMC leader at centre of Sandeshkhali storm

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested this morning by the West Bengal police from a house in North 24 Parganas's Minakhah on Thursday morning

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sadeshkhali village, in North 24 Parganas, Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Nisha Anand

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024
Following weeks-long turmoil in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, local Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the Bengal police on Thursday. Sheikh is accused of sexual violence and illegal land grabbing from the locals in Sandeshkhali. However, his arrest was made in the case of alleged assault against the Enforcement Directorate team in January.


The ED team was assaulted by Sheikh's men on January 5 in Sandeshkhali after they attempted to raid his house in connection with a scam probe. Following the incident, Sheikh went absconding and his absence triggered the local villagers to come forward with their ordeal of facing alleged abuse and violence by Sheikh and his men.

Who is TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh?
Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested this morning by the police from a house in North 24 Parganas's Minakhah. According to reports, he had been hiding there in the wake of the January 5 incident.

Sheikh joined TMC in 2012
The 42-year-old TMC leader rose to a political career with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party around 2012. Prior to that, he used to work in the fisheries and brick kilns of Sandeshkhali. Before TMC, Sheikh also had a brief stint with the CPI(M) 's local unit in the area.

READ: Criminals calling shots in parts of Bengal, this has to end: Guv Bose
 

Sheikh has close association with TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mullick
Sheikh became close with TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Jyotipriyo Mullick and joined the party, swiftly gaining prominence.

During his political career, he was appointed TMC's Sandeshkhali unit's president. He was also elected to a Zila parishad seat last year. Reports suggest he has a close association with TMC cabinet minister Mullick.

A report by PTI also says that Sheikh is known to have played a key role in curbing child trafficking in the region and turning the Sarberia Agarhati Gram Panchayat into a "child-friendly" panchayat.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Feb 29 2024

